Menu
Login
News

Healing power of photographic art

WINDOWS UPDATE: Jim Hourigan from Healing Photo Art (back row, second from left) and Kathryn Blaich (bottom left) with Tuckeroo staff and five of the 30 images that will grace the facility's walls.
WINDOWS UPDATE: Jim Hourigan from Healing Photo Art (back row, second from left) and Kathryn Blaich (bottom left) with Tuckeroo staff and five of the 30 images that will grace the facility's walls. Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

RESIDENTS at Tuckeroo the Sub-acute Mental Health Unit at Byron Bay Hospital will soon be able to rest their eyes on 30 gorgeous photo- graphs of the natural world.

Jim Hourigan delivered the works to Tuckeroo last week on behalf of Healing Photo Art, an international non-profit art organisation that donates nature photographs to medical facilities and hospitals.

Kathryn Blaich Senior Occupational Therapist at Tuckeroo said Mr Hourigan had been like a guardian angel for the facility.

"Art and nature are very powerful healing modalities, so to have these pictures hanging around the unit will be wonderful for the people staying here,” she said.

"We have been open for a year and have trying to get artwork here before without success until Jim came along.”

"The Foundation was established in the USA in 2002 by photographer Elaine Poggi, who turned her personal tragedy of the loss of her mother into a worldwide campaign to bring photos of nature into hospitals,” Mr Hourigan said.

"Elaine got in touch with me to help with the campaign here in Australia and great to be able to deliver these paintings here today.”

For more go to healingphotoart.org.

Topics:  byron bay hospital healing photo art jim hourigan tuckeroo metal health unit byron bay

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
UPDATE: Man was trapped in utility for 30 mins

UPDATE: Man was trapped in utility for 30 mins

POLICE continue inquiries into crash between ute and b-double truck yesterday.

Harry James Angus' struggle with glory

NEW PROJECT: Harry James Angus took inspiration from classic texts.

The Mullum resident is about to release a new album

Staff unpaid as luxury real estate agency collapses

Company Director of Unique Estates Nicolette van Wijngaarden is pictured at one of the properties that she is selling, Cedar Springs at Possum Creek. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

"I'm sorry it has come to this.”

Changes in Bluesfest Busking Competition

YOUNG: Tay Oskee (2017 Bluesfest Busking Winner) is a multi-instrumentalist playing a variety of guitars, banjo, harmonica and percussion.

Applications are now open

Local Partners