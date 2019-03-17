Headlock horror: Calls for Fraser Anning to be charged

WARNING: Graphic

There are calls for Senator Fraser Anning to be charged with assault after lashing out at a teenager in an ugly altercation at a speaking event in Melbourne yesterday.

It comes as a change.org petition gains almost 500,000 signatures to have the controversial politician removed from parliament while the teenager involved has been hailed a "hero" online.

Senator Anning, who was roundly criticised for his comments on the Christchurch massacre he made on Friday, was egged at an organised event where protestors and supporters of the controversial identity clashed in wild scenes.

Senator Anning was being interviewed by a Melbourne newspaper reporter at Moorabin when the 17 year-old boy from Hampton broke a raw egg over the back of his head.

A shocked Senator Anning turned towards the teenager and punched him in the face. He lashed out at the teen a second time as the pair were separated.

Fraser Anning punches 17-year-old boy in the face. Supplied

The teen was held down by four grown men and was questioned by officials before being led away by police. He was later released without charge pending further investigations.

The senator has also escaped charges but questions are being asked into the conduct of the men who held the teen down, some describing it as "cruel" and saying he was "beaten up".

"Egg Boy takes a punch like a champ then gets choked in a headlock," said one commentator on Twitter.

The teenager has become a viral sensation online after shocking footage of the headlock the teen was placed in was tweeted online.

"You're nothing but a weak, human f**king being," one of the men holding down the teen can be heard.

Another bystander can be heard pleading for the man to "get off his neck".

In response to a Media Watch tweet, Senator Derryn Hinch said, "Anning was entitled to react, even instinctively, but the reaction of his goons was manifestly excessive".

Victoria Police said the incident is being investigated "in its entirety" including Senator Anning's actions.

A fundraising page has been created to collect donations to help cover the teenager's legal fees and to buy "more eggs".

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $14,000 in 17 hours, smashing its original goal of $2,000.

Donors have billed the teenager as "hero EggBoi" praising him for his bravery and for standing up against the controversial QLD senator. According to the campaign all money raised will go to the teen for "legal fees" and "more eggs".

After the teen was hauled away, a supporter told the senator the "younger generation" was "taking up the fight".

Senator Anning responded: "Well he's obviously a little on the crazy side, but yeah."

Far-right activist Neil Erikson was involved in tackling the teen to the ground, according to The Age. He shouted at organisers to remove the protestor and to remove reporters.

"Get the journalist out of here ... If you don't like, get out," he said.

Media Watch's Paul Barry went on to say Senator Anning can "resign from parliament as soon as he cleans (the egg) off".

The clash followed a scathing response to Senator Anning's press release in which he appeared to deflect responsibility for Friday's attack from the gunmen to New Zealand's immigration program.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed the Queensland senator's comments, as did both sides of politics and the mainstream media.

Piers Morgan wrote: "Are you f***ing kidding me? This guy is an Australian senator? SHAME on you @fraser_anning.

"I hope your fellow Australians respond to this disgusting statement with the same blind fury I am feeling."

News.com.au political reporter Sam Clench wrote: "The Australian senator currently spewing racist garbage in response to the New Zealand mosque attack got 19 votes at the last election. Nineteen. Maybe we need to rethink our electoral system."