Heading into final round

BYRON Boardriders held its second last round for the year last weekend at Broken Head beach breaks. It was an awesome day with great off-shore 4 foot glassy conditions and some very contestable waves on offer.

In the Mens Open it was a battle between Stu Campbell and Touma Cameron with Stu taking a very important win from Touma by half a point. In the Open Womens it was a win for Wyana Sewell closely followed by Lulu Walker in second place.

For all other divisions and placings please check Live Heats. With one more round remaining for the year, most divisions will go down to the wire with overall Champions being decided by the next round results.

SPONSORS: Tracey hands out the competitors shirts Contributed

With the end of the year in sight comes the election of committee members and designated helpers. So if you have skills that you would be happy to offer our club the please contact me on 0419274798.

We are looking for people with website development an maintenance skills. We are allocating positions now in readiness for 2020 so don't be shy, your help will be appreciated and make the running of the club that bit easier.

Internationally we head to Hawaii from November 13 for the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa followed by the Vans World Cup at Sunset Beach, then finishing off with the Billabong Pipe Masters from December 8-20 November.

With quite a few requalify positions on the line some surfers will be looking for a win to get them back up the ratings ladder.

The club would also like to thank our Round 5 sponsors, The Corner Store, Slice Pizzeria, and Guzman Gomez.

Keep a check on the Byron Bay Boardriders web site for next round dates.