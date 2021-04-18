Menu
Head-on crash on Pacific Motorway, men rushed to hospital

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Apr 2021 11:39 AM
Two men are in hospital after a crash south of Tweed Heads overnight.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving two cars on the M1 Motorway, near Clothiers Creek, 25km south of Tweed Heads, about 8pm on Saturday, April 17.

Officers attached to Tweed-Byron Police District arrived to find a Mazda sedan - which had been travelling north in the southbound lanes - and a Volkswagon Golf, travelling south, collided head-on.

The driver of the Mazda, a 67-year-old man, and the driver of the Volkswagon, a 21-year-old man, were trapped in the wreckage for a short time before being released and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Both men are in a stable condition with serious pelvic and lower limb injuries.

A 22-year-old male passenger of the Volkswagon was not injured.

The Motorway was closed for an hour while the scene was examined, and the wreckage removed.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or dashcam from the area to contact Tweed/Byron Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

