Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.
A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.
Breaking

‘He was screaming’: Man 'making fireworks' hurt in explosion

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames at Chermside West this morning, severely injuring one person.

Police have set up a crime scene on Hamilton Road following an explosion involving 'unknown chemicals' at a private residence at 7.49am this morning.

It's alleged the man was "experimenting with chemicals" to "make his own fireworks".

Emergency crews believe it is likely he could lose his hand after he suffered significant burns to his hand and leg.

Currently there are five police, three fire trucks and one ambulance at the scene.

Critical care paramedics have taken the man to hospital in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been declared as police continue to investigate what caused the explosion.

A witness said she heard the bang and saw the man leave the home with emergency crews "screaming".

chemicals editors picks explosion fire fireworks

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        premium_icon The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        News THE three-day music festival is about to kick off, and police have issued a stern warning to punters.

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        News Surf lifesavers spotted the shark and quickly closed the beach

        ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        premium_icon ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        News IVF baby and “whole new family” were some of your favourite presents