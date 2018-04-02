Menu
'Dead on my floor': Sister tells of alleged home attack

Dallas McGrath is in an induced coma at Rockhampton Hospital and is suffering from infection and fractures to his face, according to his sister.
Sarah Steger
THE 22-year-old father who was the alleged victim of a group attack on the weekend is in hospital in a serious condition, according to family.

At 9.40pm on Saturday night paramedics attended to Dallas McGrath, who was unconscious in his sister's Toolooa home.

Mr McGrath sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital after he was allegedly hit with a metal weapon.

Sister Jade Houghton said she and her brother, who was visiting her at the time of the alleged assault, were sitting down watching television when they heard a group of people walking on their driveway.

John Dory Drive, South Gladstone.
"We heard them coming up with metal poles," Ms Houghton said.

A man living in the area said he heard "a metal bar being smashed against metal".

It is understood Ms Houghton's two young children were at the home when the alleged attack occurred.

Ms Houghton today told The Observer there were allegedly three men and one woman at her house on John Dory Drive that night.

"They had two wooden batons and a big metal torch," she said.

It is believed the alleged assault was related to the theft of Ms Houghton's pet.

Ms Houghton said her brother ended up limp on the ground after the alleged assault, which she was also injured in.

Dallas McGrath.
A woman living in the area said someone could be heard yelling and screaming 'He's dead, he's dead, call the ambulance'.

"He wasn't breathing, there was nothing," Ms Houghton said.

He was dead on my floor."

She said one of her neighbours revived her brother.

She said her brother was put into an induced coma at Rockhampton Hospital where she also found out he had fractured bones in his face.

"He's got a really bad chest infection from it all," she said.

"He's taken a very bad turn overnight ... (doctors) are not taking him out (of the coma)."

