Hazmat crews called after car rolls into river

A NSW Fire & Rescue Hazmat crew is en route to attend an incident where a car has entered a body of water at a village on the northern NSW coast. File Photo.

A FIRE & Rescue Hazmat crew from Tweed Heads and other emergency serveices are at an incident where a car has rolled into the water at Brunswick Heads.

Fire & Rescue confirmed no-one was inside in the vehicle at the time it entered the water.

A spokeswoman said the vehicle entered the Brunswick River near the boat ramp.

The Hazmat crew from Fire & Rescue Tweed Heads is assisting at the incident.

It is understood the car is airtight, with no evidence of leaking.

“It is heading upstream,” a Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

More to come.