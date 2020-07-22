Hazmat crews called after car rolls into river
A FIRE & Rescue Hazmat crew from Tweed Heads and other emergency serveices are at an incident where a car has rolled into the water at Brunswick Heads.
Fire & Rescue confirmed no-one was inside in the vehicle at the time it entered the water.
A spokeswoman said the vehicle entered the Brunswick River near the boat ramp.
The Hazmat crew from Fire & Rescue Tweed Heads is assisting at the incident.
It is understood the car is airtight, with no evidence of leaking.
“It is heading upstream,” a Fire & Rescue spokesman said.
More to come.