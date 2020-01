Hazmat crews have been called to a pesticide spill.

AN INVESTIGATION is under way into reports that a quantity of pesticide has been spilled into a Northern Rivers creek.

A spokeswoman from NSW Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a Hazmat incident on Kings Rd at Eureka.

"We received the call at 12.50pm," she said.

"It is understood that pesticide has been spilled into a creek.

"We were called by the EPA (NSW Environment Protection Authority) and police are also on the scene."

