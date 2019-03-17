Hazel hits a healthy 105 years

CONGRATULATIONS HAZEL: Hazel Macqueen turned 105 on March 14 and her birthday was celebrated with her son Ross Macqueen and daughter Loyis Flannery at the Whiddon home in Casino.

CONGRATULATIONS HAZEL: Hazel Macqueen turned 105 on March 14 and her birthday was celebrated with her son Ross Macqueen and daughter Loyis Flannery at the Whiddon home in Casino. Susanna Freymark

HAZEL MACQUEEN takes two tablets a day, her eyesight and hearing are going but the 105 year old was able to enjoy her pink birthday cake.

Kevin Hogan MP dropped into the Whiddon home in Casino to congratulate Hazel and the crowd of residents sang happy birthday accompanied by a pianist.

Hazel moved into Whiddon when she was a sprightly 102 years of age.

Her son Ross Macqueen and daughter Loyis Flannery helped their mother blow out the candles.

"Health-wise she's good," Loyis said. "She has a bit od dementia and her eyesight is going."

Hazel was born at Booyong and her mother who came from the Kirkland family, worked at the Booyong pub.

Hazel has two children, six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She spent most of her adult life working on the dairy farm and has lived in Casino for 50 years.

Of course, everyone wanted to know the secret to making it to 105.

Hard work, no alcohol or cigarettes, Hazel said.

The oldest living person in Australia is Agnes Kluckhenn, who is 109 years and 347 days old.

The oldest person ever in Australia was Jack Lockett, who died in 2002 at 111 years old.

The number of Australians aged 105 years and over recorded on June 30 in 2018, was 4500.

Sourced from Australian Bureau of Statistics