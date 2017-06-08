News

Hayne train

Christian Morrow
| 8th Jun 2017 10:49 AM
TRAINING TRIP: President of the Byron Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club Andrew Sheridan, Titans' Jarryd Hayne and Byron Lennox Under-13 player Kayne Curran nominated as the club's Aquis Titans Sportsperson of the Year.
TRAINING TRIP: President of the Byron Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club Andrew Sheridan, Titans' Jarryd Hayne and Byron Lennox Under-13 player Kayne Curran nominated as the club's Aquis Titans Sportsperson of the Year. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GOLD Coast Titans and NSW State of Origin rugby league star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Bay Lennox Head Juniors' training at Byron Bay.

The local club enjoys support from the Titans and Hayne spent time with each of the young teams, sharing training tips and stories from his early playing days in western Sydney.

Hayne met with Byron Lennox Under-13 player Kayne Curran, who has been nominated as the club's Aquis Titans Sportsperson of the Year.

The award goes to the player who gives their all at training and games, and who is a good role model for other players.

Kayne is in the running for a trip for two to the NRL grand final and if he wins the club will also receive $2500.

PLANE SPEAKING: Titans star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Lennox Juniors training last Tuesday night. He is pictured here with the Under 14s.
PLANE SPEAKING: Titans star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Lennox Juniors training last Tuesday night. He is pictured here with the Under 14s. Christian Morrow

Hayne also fielded questions from the players, parents and coaches with many of the youngsters dumbstruck at coming face-to-face with the football star.

He was keen to emphasise the importance of his early training experiences, urging the youngsters to make the most of their time at training.

"I was always first at footy training and practised all the time,” he said.

"That's where I learned all my basic skills; later on, when I was playing professionally, that's when I honed those skills.”

TRAINING ADVICE: Titans star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Lennox Juniors training last Tuesday night.
TRAINING ADVICE: Titans star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Lennox Juniors training last Tuesday night. Christian Morrow

Focus was also on the NSW Blues' Origin win last week.

"I think we even took ourselves by surprise on the night with the win over Queensland,” he said.

"They are going to come back much more determined in the second game.”

Hayne said he was more focused on this weekend's game against the New Zealand Warriors, where he has been named as fullback for the Titans.

"You never know what you are going to get when you play the Warriors; they can be very unpredictable,” he said.

The winner of the Titans' Community Awards will be announced in August.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay lennox heads junior rugby league gold coast titans jarryd hayne red devil park

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Northern Rivers immunisation rates still too low

Northern Rivers immunisation rates still too low

CHILDREN in Northern NSW remain below par when it comes to vaccination levels.

What's next for the Byron Bypass?

BYPASS: The route for the proposed Byron CBD Bypass. Photo Contributed

Council predicts we will be driving on the Bypass by the end of 2018

Riding high on Byron's boards

ON THE BEACH: Tom Avery and his son Vaan Avery Bunjil at the Pass in Byron Bay with their Ed Sinnott designed surfboards.

ESP surfboard support Indigenous champions

Wave of support for the Ben King Classic

MEMORIAL: Pictured is the late Ben King with the Simon Andersons' Premier Club Award for 2005. BK had all the legend surfers at the presentation sign the award including Michael Peterson.

Byron Boardriders Ben King Classic takes off this weekend.

Local Partners

The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

ACTOR Trevor Jamieson, whose portrait won the People's Choice for the National Protographic Portrait 2017, will star in Coranderrk.

Celebrate everything olden and golden

GOLDEN: Co Owner of Valiant Music Elie Zaragoza with Old and Gold co-ordinator Cherie Heale at the Bruns Bakery with a 1949 Gibson acoustic guitar.

Old and Gold is on this weekend in Brunswick Heads

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!