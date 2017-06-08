Hayne train

TRAINING TRIP: President of the Byron Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club Andrew Sheridan, Titans' Jarryd Hayne and Byron Lennox Under-13 player Kayne Curran nominated as the club's Aquis Titans Sportsperson of the Year.

GOLD Coast Titans and NSW State of Origin rugby league star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Bay Lennox Head Juniors' training at Byron Bay.

The local club enjoys support from the Titans and Hayne spent time with each of the young teams, sharing training tips and stories from his early playing days in western Sydney.

Hayne met with Byron Lennox Under-13 player Kayne Curran, who has been nominated as the club's Aquis Titans Sportsperson of the Year.

The award goes to the player who gives their all at training and games, and who is a good role model for other players.

Kayne is in the running for a trip for two to the NRL grand final and if he wins the club will also receive $2500.

PLANE SPEAKING: Titans star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Lennox Juniors training last Tuesday night. He is pictured here with the Under 14s. Christian Morrow

Hayne also fielded questions from the players, parents and coaches with many of the youngsters dumbstruck at coming face-to-face with the football star.

He was keen to emphasise the importance of his early training experiences, urging the youngsters to make the most of their time at training.

"I was always first at footy training and practised all the time,” he said.

"That's where I learned all my basic skills; later on, when I was playing professionally, that's when I honed those skills.”

TRAINING ADVICE: Titans star Jarryd Hayne made a surprise visit to Byron Lennox Juniors training last Tuesday night. Christian Morrow

Focus was also on the NSW Blues' Origin win last week.

"I think we even took ourselves by surprise on the night with the win over Queensland,” he said.

"They are going to come back much more determined in the second game.”

Hayne said he was more focused on this weekend's game against the New Zealand Warriors, where he has been named as fullback for the Titans.

"You never know what you are going to get when you play the Warriors; they can be very unpredictable,” he said.

The winner of the Titans' Community Awards will be announced in August.