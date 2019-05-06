Hawthorn hero Tom Mitchell likes to take a high marque

HAWTHORN'S gun midfielder and 2018 Brownlow Medal winner Tom Mitchell reckons there is no worse time to be in a car than after your team goes down.

"My worst commute would be after a loss when you are thinking about how you could have done things better," Mitchell says.

"After a win you are happy for your teammates and you can share a victory together and everyone is feeling good."

Tom Mitchell: Five-seater Navara is a fine family car

Mitchell remembers the days of growing up in Melbourne's suburban Camberwell, when his dad's dodgy ute - "the car I remember most" - often needed a bit of help getting started.

"The old blue ute (would) always break down and we'd always have to push it," he says.

By the time Mitchell was due to get his licence, he had moved with the family to Western Australia. He recalls doing big hours learning on long trips with his dad.

"I was 17 when I got my licence in WA," he says. "I was the oldest of all my friends and I thought I was pretty cool that I was able to drive everyone around. To get your independence and drive everyone around at that age and to live the life you want to live is pretty good."

First car: Mazda2

He got his first car, a Mazda2, with a bit of help from his dad. "It was new, it wasn't the fanciest of cars but it got me from A to B and it was easy to park," he says. "I think I contributed to some of the car but my parents are probably still waiting for the other half.

"It has been handed down to my younger brother who's still got it. It has a few more dents in it now that he is driving it."

Second car: Upmarket Audi A5

Mitchell went upmarket next with an Audi A5. "I enjoyed driving the Audi around. I like driving a nice car."

Now with Nissan sponsoring the Hawks, Mitchell gets to scoot around town in a new Navara dual-cab ute as he recovers from the leg injury that ruled him out for the season.

"It is a nice family car," he says. "It can fit up to five passengers and it has a good feel about it."

If there is one car feature that Mitchell can't live without, it's a reversing camera.

"The reverse camera is really convenient for things like parking and keeping your car in good condition. I use it a lot," he says.

Dream car: Range Rover

If money was no option, one car would be top of his list. "A dream car would probably be a Range Rover, a black one. I just like the look of them. It would be pretty cool to be up that high."