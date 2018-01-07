Hawkins joins A-listers in Byron Bay for summer holidays

BYRON Bay has proved it's the place to be for A-lister summer holidays, as celebrities continue their arrival into the town, iconic for its laid-back hippy vibe and picturesque beaches.

Yesterday, former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins, 34, was seen boarding a plane from Sydney bound for Northern NSW, with husband Jake Wall.

Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall were seen boarding a plane leaving Sydney for Ballina-Byron Bay Airport on Saturday. Photo: Facebook.

The couple might be keen to relax in beautiful Byron Bay, after a candid Instagram post by Haskins on December 25 revealed 2017 had been filled with "highs & lows" for the Myer ambassador.

The glamour couple join a solid crew of Sydney and Hollywood glam visiting the town for exclusive parties and beach side hangouts.

Former Miss Universe Laura Csortan, 41 is also holidaying in Byron Bay with her daughter Layla Rose, posting a stunning selfie on Sunday.

Aircon 🙌🏼 A post shared by lauracsortan (@lauracsortan) on Jan 6, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Brothers Chris, Luke and Liam Hemsworth enjoyed their annual family vacation and New Year's Eve party with Liam's pop star fiance Miley Cyrus, again inviting actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Burroso for the ride.

Chris Hemsworth, 34, his wife Elsa Pataky, 41, and their three children live at Broken Head, buying the secluded Byron Bay hinterland hideaway to renovate it in 2014.

#livefastdieyoung A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

A happy snap from Hemsworths' private party shared on Instagram on New year's Eve showed guests including Thor director Taika Waititi in dress-up.

Cyrus rekindled her romance with Chris' brother Liam, at Byron Bay two Christmases ago, and she was again spotted this year shopping with Pataky at local label Spell and The Gypsy Collective.

Feliz navidad!/ Merry Christmas!! A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:42pm PST



Meanwhile, Aussie actors Simon Baker and wife Rebecca Rigg celebrated their 26th anniversary with a holiday over Christmas at Byron Bay this year.

They were spotted alongside Gypsy Netflix drama star Naomi Watts, 48, who made headlines for doing cartwheels at a Byron Bay beach in a bright red 'Baywatch-style' one piece on December 29.

On New Year's Eve, glowing TV couple Karl Stefanovic, and his shoe designer girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough were seen sipping cocktails at an inaugural party at Rae's at Wategos, nearby Byron Bay.

A number of TV executives also chose to bring in the new year at the VIP function.