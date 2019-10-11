Havoc as typhoon shuts down Japan GP

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo will be cooling his heels on Saturday in Japan.

JAPANESE GP qualifying has been postponed until Sunday because of the expected impact of Typhoon Hagibis, Formula 1 has confirmed.

The session will now take place at 10am (local time) on Sunday - while the race is unchanged.

There will be no track activity at all on Saturday, which also means Practice Three has been cancelled.

The threat of Typhoon Hagibis, which is likely to bring violent winds and sustained heavy rain, had already led to the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches in the country.

F1 made their own statement on Friday morning.

"As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October," the statement read.

Daniel Ricciardo has enjoyed previous visits to Japan.

"The FIA and Formula 1 support this decision in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit."

The typhoon, predicted to be one of the most violent to hit the region in recent years, is expected to pass through the area swiftly, with the forecast currently dry for Sunday.

F1 stressed the new timetable was still subject to change and they would "continue to monitor the meteorological situation and issue any updates as necessary".

If qualifying still isn't able to take place on Sunday morning, the grid for the race will be dictated by the results from Practice Two.

FP2’s result could set the grid for the race if we can’t manage qualy on Sunday morning. Proper good session coming up now, bit like the old one-hour 12-lap qualy sessions of the past! pic.twitter.com/aGCRisE7I6 — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) October 11, 2019

Qualifying has had to be moved to a Sunday twice before in Japan due to typhoons, in 2004 and 2010, while the 2014 race was also hit by a typhoon and an accident led to the death of driver Jules Bianchi.

The last time qualifying was moved to a Sunday in F1 was at the US GP in 2015.