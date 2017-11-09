Have yoursay on Byron shire's future

VISION: Mayor Simon Richardson with local artist Babette Yates discussing Community Strategic Plan.

BYRON Council staff will be out and about in the shire over the coming weeks asking the burning question, "what is your vision for Byron Shire?" This is a chance for locals to spell out what they value most about living in the shire and how they want the place to look in 10 years time. It's all part of developing a new Community Strategic Plan which is a State legislative requirement which aims to provide the local community with a blue-print for long-term growth, community development and infrastructure renewal priorities. "The Community Strategic Plan is so important because it informs Council about what our residents want for their future," Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said. "One of the things I love about the Byron Shire is that people are not shy to share their thoughts and opinions, so I am really looking forward to seeing their ideas and hearing their aspirations for the future of this unique community. "Staff are reaching out to all age groups including high school and primary school children to make sure that everyone has the chance to participate in the development of this new Community Strategic Plan. To have a say about the future of the Byron Shire go to yoursaybyronshire.com.au/ourbyron and do a survey or share your big idea. There's also a photography competition using the #ourbyron on Twitter or Instagram. Three community workshops will be held in Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Ocean Shores on the 16-17 November. 16 November, 10am-1pm, The Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale 16 November, 5-8pm, Council Chambers, 70 Station Street, Mullumbimby 17 November, 10am-1pm, Ocean Shores Community Centre, 55 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores For more information call Mila Jones on 6626 7000.