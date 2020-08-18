HAVE YOUR SAY: Rappville Community Hall plans unveiled

An aerial shot of the proposed plan for Rappville Common.

PLANS for the Rappville Community Hall have been unveiled by the Richmond Valley Council and are currently on public exhibition.

Rappville was ravaged by bushfires last year which ruined the old community hall and several properties.

The Rappville community has been working hard to heal in the intervening months and plans for the area's revitalisation have been on the agenda for months.

General manager Vaughan MacDonald said the commitment to the Rappville Community Hall was a positive step for the community at large.

"Having the plans now on public exhibition is a fantastic step forward for the recovery of Rappville and we look forward to hearing the community's feedback," Mr Macdonald said.

The hall will be known as Rappville Common and would be funded via insurance funds ($500,000) and the Federal Government's $1.4 million grant for bushfire recovery projects.

The project was designed by Virginia Kerridge who said it was important to work the space into the pre-existing Indigenous land.

"We also wanted to appropriately landscape the Aboriginal land which exists as part of the site, and provide a memorable street address from both Murray and Lyons streets, with buildings that fit into the local context," Ms Kerridge said.

"Another important element of the plans is the intention to use timber from local mills in the construction."

Rappville Common will feature an outdoor deck, a covered area, amenities, a communal kitchen and supper room as well as an outdoor dining area.

To see the full community hall plans and lodge a submission, see the Richmond Valley Council website.