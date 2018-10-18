Have your say on Mullumbimby's Lot 22

BYRON Shire Council is hoping the community will get involved in the plans for the future look and feel of a 22 hectare block of land in Mullumbimby.

The land, known as Lot 22, is owned by Council and has been identified as a site for development to address the growing need for affordable and alternative housing options for the Byron Shire community.

Shannon Burt, Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, said while community fears about large-scale development of the land are understandable, they are not the truth in this case.

Council is committed to something in keeping with the surrounding local character including a diverse mix of housing types to meet the needs of a diverse community.

"Council is seeking permission from the NSW Government to rezone and reclassify Lot 22 from 'public recreation' to 'residential' and this is causing some angst,” Ms Burt said.

"We believe Lot 22 has the potential to offer some much-needed diverse housing options to our community and housing affordability is one of the key areas of concern for residents of the Byron Shire,” she said.

"Council's vision for Lot 22 is not only housing but also green space and areas that reflect the sense of community that Mullumbimby is known for.

"We know what our community will and won't accept and I am confident we can come up with a plan that meets the needs of most people,” Ms Burt said.

"Contrary to stories that are circulating on social media, Council believes that it is possible to develop a planning proposal for Lot 22 based on world's best practice designs and ideas.

"This includes developing options that take into account the fact that a large portion of the site is flood prone but this should not stop us looking for innovative solutions and ways to deal with this,” Ms Burt said.

"We are inviting members of the community and representatives from key stakeholder groups to work with us; to look at what Council's vision for this land is and sit down and give us feedback, suggestions or raise concerns.

"We are gathering concept ideas and designs for Lot 22 with the aim of transforming it into a model development that Council, and the community, can be proud of,” Ms Burt said.

"It is early days but we are already thinking about a Community Planning Workshop where staff will be on hand to talk through ideas with interested people.

For more information call our Steve Daniels or Isabelle Hawton from Council's Planning team on 6626 7000.