Have your say on flying fox camps

WIRES Northern Rivers bat co-ordinator Lib Ruytenberg with one of the young grey headed flying foxes that was abandoned due to an unkown event.

BYRON Shire Council is inviting feedback from the local community on a draft plan to manage flying fox camps in the Byron Shire.

Byron Shire Council's Director Sustainability and Environment, Shannon Burt, said the draft Byron Shire Flying Fox Camp Management Plan outlines issues and concerns raised by the community and the measures Council will take to reduce impacts on residents living or working in close proximity to specific camps.

"Over the past few years, Grey-Headed flying foxes have established camps in Mullumbimby, Bangalow, Byron Bay and Suffolk Park and this is having an impact on people's lifestyles and businesses and the amenity of these areas,” Ms Burt said.

Flying foxes are a native species and are protected under NSW and Commonwealth Threatened Species legislation.

The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) has primary responsibility for regulating the management of flying foxes in NSW.

The draft Byron Shire Flying Fox Camp Management Plan is on public exhibition until September 1.