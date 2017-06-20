News

Have your say: Draft Rural Land Use Strategy

Samantha Poate
| 20th Jun 2017 11:48 AM
Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson. Photo Veda Dante / Byron Shire News
Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson. Photo Veda Dante / Byron Shire News Veda Dante

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Shire Council are seeking additional community input into their revised plan for the Rural Land Use Strategy.

The council will be holding three community briefings on June 27, 28 and July 3.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said that community input, support and commitment was 'key' to the delivery of the strategy.

"About 95 per cent of the land within our shire is within rural lands. Listening and learning from our residents is key to good forward planning,” Cr Richardson said.

"The revised draft Strategy responds to previous feedback from the community and State Government, and as a result identifies only a limited amount of land for future rural residential development,” Cr Richardson said.

The new, revised draft strategy recognises the potential for infill housing within the R5 rural residential zones and identifies two possible rural lifestyle sites.　

The two sites identified include McAuleys Lane at Myocum and Alidenes Rd, Wilsons Creek, having a potential yield of between 40 to 75 dwellings.

In addition, mayor Richardson recognised that the strategy needed to provide a way for sustainable eco community land to come forward and grow communities within rural land.

The mayor reaffirmed that existing farmers and new farmers needed the shire's support to provide new sustainable value added farming growth that would provide jobs and food security.

Byron Shire Council are seeking community feedback on the revised draft Strategy until July 10.

"It is vital that you provide your input to help Council deliver a well-balanced rural land use strategy,” Cr Richardson said.

"We know how many expert, committed and brilliant land users we have across the shire.

"It is vital we hear from you, to gain from your ideas and insights so Council can deliver a modern and well balanced rural land use strategy based on our values and best practice.”

Community Briefings:

  • Tuesday, June 27 - Durrumbul Hall - 3pm to 4.30pm
  • Wednesday, June 28 - Jasper Corner Community Hall, Federal 　- 4pm to 5:30pm
  • Monday, July 3 - A & I Hall, Bangalow - 9.30am to 11am　
Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Co-op owner wishes closure 'could have been handled better'

Co-op owner wishes closure 'could have been handled better'

BRUNSWICK Fishing Company still has hope co-op may open its doors once again.

Band cancels Splendour show after sexual assault claims

Melbourne band The Football Club.

Rising young Melbourne band pulls out after sexual assault claims

WEATHER: Rain, hazardous coastal conditions forecast

Stormy weather conditions battered the coast this morning at Lennox Head.

Strong wind warning in place for Byron Coast.

Byron Bay sex school to launch in July

Kristin Murray of Byron Bay will open a women's centre in early July.

Women's Shack will host workshops for men and women.

Local Partners

North Coast lifeguards made over 140 rescues during summer

AFTER a successful summer, Australian Lifeguard Service is seeking more applicants for the 2018 summer season.

Wallabies fan goes viral: 'I love you but I'll be blunt'

Michael Hooper of Australia (2nd right) stand with his team mates during the last minutes of their international rugby union test match against Scotland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

“I love you, but I’ll be blunt. The Wallabies are a disgrace. “

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Songs and culture from Easter Island in Bangalow

ISLAND VIBES: Byron Bay musician Jorge 'Yoyo' Tuki (top) and his band.

Yoyo Tuki presents his band

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

Can you believe it's been 20 years?

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!