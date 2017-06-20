Have your say: Draft Rural Land Use Strategy

BYRON Shire Council are seeking additional community input into their revised plan for the Rural Land Use Strategy.

The council will be holding three community briefings on June 27, 28 and July 3.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said that community input, support and commitment was 'key' to the delivery of the strategy.

"About 95 per cent of the land within our shire is within rural lands. Listening and learning from our residents is key to good forward planning,” Cr Richardson said.

"The revised draft Strategy responds to previous feedback from the community and State Government, and as a result identifies only a limited amount of land for future rural residential development,” Cr Richardson said.

The new, revised draft strategy recognises the potential for infill housing within the R5 rural residential zones and identifies two possible rural lifestyle sites.

The two sites identified include McAuleys Lane at Myocum and Alidenes Rd, Wilsons Creek, having a potential yield of between 40 to 75 dwellings.

In addition, mayor Richardson recognised that the strategy needed to provide a way for sustainable eco community land to come forward and grow communities within rural land.

The mayor reaffirmed that existing farmers and new farmers needed the shire's support to provide new sustainable value added farming growth that would provide jobs and food security.

Byron Shire Council are seeking community feedback on the revised draft Strategy until July 10.

"It is vital that you provide your input to help Council deliver a well-balanced rural land use strategy,” Cr Richardson said.

"We know how many expert, committed and brilliant land users we have across the shire.

"It is vital we hear from you, to gain from your ideas and insights so Council can deliver a modern and well balanced rural land use strategy based on our values and best practice.”

Community Briefings: