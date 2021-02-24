Menu
MISSING: Officers from Tweed Byron Police District are calling on the community to help locate missing Pottsville woman Michelle Richards who disappeared on Monday February 22, 2021.
News

Have you seen Michelle? Police call for community to help

Alison Paterson
24th Feb 2021 4:20 PM

Police are asking the community to contact them after a woman went missing from Pottsville on Monday.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Michael Dempsey said officers were seeking public assistance to help locate Michelle Richards.

He said Ms Richards was last seen at a residential premises in McKenzie Ave, Pottsville, about 1.30am Monday, February 22.

Insp Dempsey said police and her family had concerns for the welfare of Ms Richards and would be grateful for any assistance.

He said Ms Richards was described as being 48 years old, caucasian in appearance, fair complexion, about 170-175cm tall with blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Michelle or who has any information concerning her whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or your nearest police station.

