Menu
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich
News

HAVE YOU SEEN ME: Boy missing

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Aug 2019 9:22 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich.

The boy was last seen leaving a Murphy Street address around 11.30am on Tuesday, August 13.

Police hold concerns for his safety due to his age.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 167cm tall with fair skin and dark brown hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a black jumper, dark tan pants (chinos), white Nike shoes and black and yellow socks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901572683

More Stories

boy ipswich missing person police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

    Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

    News VOTE now- Suffolk Park kids need your support to secure some important funding

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash

    Game on as finals approach

    Game on as finals approach

    News Ladder leaders close in Prems soccer competition.

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    News COMMEMORATING those who served in a war with no winners.