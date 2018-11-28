Menu
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12.
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12. QPS
Girl, 12, found after missing for 16 days

20th Nov 2018 1:59 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2018 2:46 AM

UPDATE: A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna has been located safe and well.

She was reported missing since November 12 and police held concerns for her safety.

EARLIER: POLICE need help to help find a 12-year-old girl last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on November 12 about 10pm.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and well-being due to her young age.

They are urging the girl, or anyone who may know her current whereabouts, to contact police.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a green, white and blue Fila polo shirt with thongs.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

