Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23.
Have you seen Georgia? Teen missing since last week

28th Aug 2018 4:20 PM

POLICE have appealed for assistance in finding a teen missing from the Far North Coast.

Georgia Hill, 14, has been reported as a missing person.

She disappeared from Lismore on August 23.

Police said it's possible she is in the Byron Bay or Brunswick Heads areas.

Anyone in contact with Georgia has been urged to ask her to make contact with the closest police station.

If you know where she is, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E71112984.

georgia hill missing person
Lismore Northern Star

