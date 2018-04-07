Menu
Fraser Coast's Matt Hauser grabs gold at Commonwealth Games

AUSTRALIA has dethroned rivals England to win gold in triathlon's mixed team relay.

The two camps traded barbs in the lead up to a race that pitted Australia, the reigning world champions, and England, the defending Commonwealth title holders, against each other over the 250m swim, 7km bike and 1.5km run course.

The Aussies, consisting of Gillian Backhouse, Matt Hauser, Ashleigh Gentle and Jake Birtwhistle, proved too strong for the likes of English giants Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

Backhouse repaid the faith shown in her by selectors, who overlooked relay world title winner Charlotte McShane for the role, by forming a breakaway from the very start.

Hauser finished the second leg in first before Gentle produced an enormous bike and run to give Birtwhistle a 39-second lead as the Tasmanian, and individual silver medallist, went on to claim the victory for Australia.

It is a piece of redemption for Gentle who was left disappointed after finishing fifth in the individual race on Thursday, an event she expected to be fighting for gold in. 

Gentle gave up a 15 second lead in her swim leg and all looked lost before a blistering bike leg gave her the confidence to go on and provide the margin that would ultimately gift Australia the win. 

England finished second while New Zealand secured bronze.

Topics:  commonwealth games gold hauser relay triathlon

News Corp Australia

