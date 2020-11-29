Menu
Surfing

PICTURES: Hat trick for Le-Ba after surf prowess dominates

Liana Boss
29th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
FAR North Coast boardriders clubs have dominated the top ranks at the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle northern NSW regional qualifier.

Le-Ba (Lennox / Ballina) Boardriders have claimed victory at the event, held in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

This cemented the club's third consecutive win in the event.

Nine boardriders clubs competed in the competition for a chance to qualify for the national final, which is to be held next year.

 

Le-Ba had some spectacular surfing from James Wood, Marcus Aboody, Rino Lindsay, Mikey McDonagh and Nyxie Ryan during the competition at Gallows Beach.

They claimed the final, in front of host club Coffs Harbour, by a 1.36 point margin.

"It is a bit of a dream to win this event three times in a row," club stalwart James Wood said.

"The whole team really pulled together and posted some pretty solid scores and fortunately we got the nod over some pretty impressive competition.

"I just hope we don't blow it when we go to the national final."

Coffs Harbour was followed by Kingscliff Boardriders in third place, with Byron Bay Boardriders coming in fourth.

The nudie Australian Boardriders Battle is now in its eighth season and is the country's biggest grassroots boardriders event, involving more than 60 of Australia's best boardrider clubs and $112,700 in prize money.

