Menu
Login
A social media slip up appears to have revealed this year’s winner. Picture: Channel 10
A social media slip up appears to have revealed this year’s winner. Picture: Channel 10
Celebrity

Has The Bachelor winner already been revealed?

by Hannah Paine
25th Aug 2018 9:26 AM

NICK Cummins' family has been busted interacting with Bachelor contestant Brittany Hockley on Facebook, fuelling speculation she wins this year's season of the reality TV show.

In screenshots published by a fan forum, Nick's sister Bernadette can be seen wishing Facebook friend Brittany a happy birthday.

 

Brittany was already a favourite to win the series. Picture: Channel 10
Brittany was already a favourite to win the series. Picture: Channel 10

 

Commenting on a photo Brittany shared on Facebook of her and Nick kissing during their single date, Bernadette wrote: "Happy birthday for yesterday".

Another one of Nick's relatives, Leigh Cummins, also liked the post.

Since the screenshots were published Brittany appears to have deleted the photo or made the post private.

Betting agency Sportsbet is currently listing Brittany as the favourite to win with odds of 1.75, followed by WA contestant Brooke Blurton with odds of 3.

 

On Wednesday night's episode, Brittany scored the first kiss of the season during her single date with Nick.

The two bonded at the first cocktail party after discovering they were both born in the Port Macquarie hospital in northern NSW.

Like Brittany, last year's winner Laura Byrne was also the first contestant to score a kiss with suitor Matty J and was listed with the best odds to win by betting agencies.

bacehlor bachelor 2018 editors picks revealed winner

Top Stories

    Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

    Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

    Celebrity THE American celebrity has given the tick of approval to a local fashion brand by posting photos of herself wearing one their creations on her Insta page.

    OPINION: Social housing is a social good

    OPINION: Social housing is a social good

    News Does new social housing bill?

    Martial arts self defence course

    Martial arts self defence course

    News Self defence seminar

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    News BEEZ buzz in Sydney Comp

    Local Partners