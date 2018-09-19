Menu
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally confirmed a fan theory about Hermione Granger.
J.K. Rowling confirms big Hermione theory

by Bronte Coy
19th Sep 2018 1:02 PM

IF YOU were anything like me, you were using a very - er - creative pronunciation of "Hermione" while reading the first three-and-a-half Harry Potter books.

Then something changed. In the fourth instalment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a whole passage was dedicated to pointing out that foreign student Viktor Krum was pronouncing Hermione Granger's name wrong, saying "Her-my-own", instead of the correct "Her-my-oh-knee."

 

It really changed the game. The first movie hadn't even been released yet (it would come a year later, in 2001) so before that very pointed excerpt, most of us had never had a reference point on how to say Hermione's name.

So, did the author - fed-up with all of us - do it on purpose?

One Twitter user put it to J.K. Rowling this week, writing: "Theory: J.K. Rowling included that passage on how to pronounce Hermione's name in Goblet of Fire just to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum."

The British author retweeted the fan's comment, confirming: "Theory correct."

There was a strong reaction from fans on Twitter, with some even 'fessing up to their own weird and wonderful past 'Hermione' pronunciations.

