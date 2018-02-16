Menu
Harry James Angus' struggle with glory

NEW PROJECT: Harry James Angus took inspiration from classic texts.
NEW PROJECT: Harry James Angus took inspiration from classic texts. Contributed
Javier Encalada
by

STRUGGLE With Glory is jazz chameleon Harry James Angus' new album, released on March 1.

The songs are a re-imagining of classic tales from Greek mythology, using gospel, jazz and soul.

Struggle With Glory is the latest stop in the musical journey for the Melbourne-born, Mullumbimby-based musician.

Ahead of the album release, the brand single Paper Faces was issued, with Angus saying it's another tantalising taste of what is to come.

"I was drawn to Greek mythology because the myths are such great stories," Harry explains.

"Paper Faces is the story of Persephone and Hades. Persephone was the daughter of the goddess of the harvest, and she was kidnapped to become Hades bride."

Harry James Angus played intimate shows in people's lounge-rooms across the coluntry to introduce the new release to his closest fans, and he is now set to upscale the show to its full incarnation.

To commemorate the album release, The Cat Empire co-front man will take his 10-piece big band, featuring some of the country's most acclaimed jazz soloists on the road for a number of special, one-off festival show appearances throughout March including Perth Festival, Adelaide Festival and The Peninsula Picnic with more large scale shows to be announced shortly.

Finding critical and commercial success on stages and charts across the globe with Australia's beloved The Cat Empire, the jazz disciple, trumpeter and sublime vocalist has succeeded in branching out with a number of acclaimed projects of his own.

Struggle With Glory physical pre-orders are available now until February 23.

Harry James Angus Struggle With Glory is out on March 1 via OP / Vitamin Records.

harry james angus mullumbimby northern rivers entertainment struggle with glory

Lismore Northern Star

