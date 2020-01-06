Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Business

Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

by AAP with Glen Norris, John Dagge
6th Jan 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY-one Harris Scarfe stores across five states will close over the next four weeks after the retailer was placed in receivership in December, with six of its eight Queensland stores facing the chop.

Stores in Cairns, Hervey Bay, Mackay, Morayfield, Rockhampton and Townsville are among the 21 across Australia slated to close.

The administrators say 44 stores will continue to trade with the group offered for sale.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partner Vaughan Strawbridge says the move to close stores was a difficult decision but necessary to position the Harris Scarfe business for a successful sale.

The retailer employs more than 1800 people across network of 66 stores, generating annual sales of $380 million.

QUT retail expert Dr Gary Mortimer last month said Harris Scarfe had been squeezed out by "cheap and cheerful" retail operators such as Big W, Target and Kmart which sold private label brands sourced from China and other low-cost manufacturing countries.

Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes
Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Harris Scarfe's only Queensland outlets to remain open will be Chermside and Carindale.

In 2016, the retailer renewed a push into the increasingly tough Queensland market and was upbeat about the future of the traditional department store.

The store, which placed itself in the middle of the market between Target and Myer, operated with separate departments for fashion, homewares, manchester

business closing down editors picks harris scarfe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        premium_icon ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        News AN EAST Lismore man’s family is continuing to seek justice for the 24-year-old who was killed after an attack in Ballina.

        Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        premium_icon Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        News A NORTH Coast church has lodged a development application for a major expansion to...

        Revamp of much-loved bridge on council’s ‘to do’ list

        premium_icon Revamp of much-loved bridge on council’s ‘to do’ list

        News IMPROVING the road infrastructure is also one of the top priorities for Byron Shire...

        Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        premium_icon Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        Property ONE of the biggest names in the music industry has lodged a DA for his North Coast...