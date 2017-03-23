Harmony Day events in the Bay

BYRON Bay will celebrate Harmony Day from noon-9pm on Saturday, April 1, with events across the shire.

Events will include a Harmony Day Artisan Market in Railway Park and a world premiere dance performance, Bedoyo Pager Bumi (Celestial Gates of Mother Earth), directed by internationally renowned Indonesian film-maker Garin Nugroho starting at 6pm at the Byron Bay High School performing art space.

Judy Shelley, director of Australia Indonesia Arts Alliance (AIAA), said the dance performance came about through their support of long-term cultural exchange between the two countries and with the assistance of the Indonesian Consulate in Sydney.

"On behalf of the Byron Harmony Day organisers I would like to thank Byron Bay high school and staff who have come on board to provide their performance art space," Ms Shelley said.

"We are very happy that this gift of a remarkable performing arts piece, given from Jogjakarta to Byron Shire, will be appreciated at an educational facility, especially as Indonesian language and studies is taught at the school."