Hard man named North’s best and fairest

Ben Cunnington has claimed the Syd Barker Medal for North Melbourne’s best and fairest player. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne midfielder Ben Cunnington has capped off a stellar season by claiming his second Syd Barker Medal last night.

Cunnington finished on 242 votes, edging out a fast-finishing Robbie Tarrant, who finished runner-up with 227 votes.

Recently re-signed ruckman Todd Goldstein, who averaged 33 hit-outs and 17 disposals this season, rounded out the top three.

But it was Cunnington's night, winning the club's best and fairest for the second time after first claiming it in 2014.

He was also named a North Melbourne life member last night.

The All-Australian squad member ranked third in the league this season for clearances (7 per game) and fourth for contested possessions (16).

He also had 77 more disposals than any other Kangaroo.

His season highlights also included an equal career-best 14 clearances in Round 12 against Gold Coast and an impressive 37-disposal outing against Port Adelaide in Round 22.

Robbie Tarrant capped off a superb season by finishing second in the club best and fairest. Picture: Michael Klein

While runner-up Tarrant led the Roos in most key defensive areas, finishing first in marks (137), intercept marks (47) and spoils (139).

Tarrant took home the coveted Shinboner of the Year award last night.

Dean Laidley was awarded life membership to the club he both played for and coached.

Laidley played 99 games and then coached them from 2003 until 2009.

Defender Jamie Macmillan also received his life membership last night as well as the club's community award.

Ruckman Tom Campbell won best clubman, while Tarryn Thomas received the best young player gong.

Daniel Robinson was the VFL's best clubman.

Rejuvenated ruckman Todd Goldstein finished third in the North Melbourne vote. Picture: AAP

THE TOP 10

Ben Cunnington 242

Robbie Tarrant 227

Todd Goldstein 192*

Trent Dumont 192

Ben Brown 190*

Jack Ziebell 190

Jared Polec 184

Shaun Higgins 170

Jasper Pittard 169

Shaun Atley 158

* Finishes higher on countback