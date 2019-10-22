Menu
Login
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
Politics

Hanson milks Labor support for dairy bill

22nd Oct 2019 12:55 PM

Federal Labor will back Pauline Hanson's bid to set a base price for milk and install a mandatory code of conduct for dairy farmers and processors.

The One Nation leader put the bill to parliament last Wednesday, saying the processors and retailers were being "cold-hearted and cruel" and putting their profits ahead of the viability of dairy farms.

Labor MPs meeting in Canberra on Tuesday agreed to back the legislation.

Senator Hanson also won support from the opposition last week for an inquiry into the re-regulation of the industry, while the government fast-tracked a mandatory code of conduct to take effect in January rather than mid-2020.

More Stories

dairy farmers drought pauline hanson politics

Top Stories

    Powerlines down cause outage, thousands affected

    Powerlines down cause outage, thousands affected

    News Up to 2451 customers lost power, Essential Energy confirmed

    'Surf-adelica' tunes for Music in the Valley

    'Surf-adelica' tunes for Music in the Valley

    Whats On The Main Arm Upper Public School fundraiser is on this weekend

    Wildlife delays restoration works on bridge

    Wildlife delays restoration works on bridge

    Council News Timber restoration works have been postponed

    Film on planet's future will open ideas festival

    Film on planet's future will open ideas festival

    Whats On Doco The Third Industrial Revolution will screen next week