Handy hacks for new looks in your home

I admit I'm one of those nerds who genuinely loves a good home hack, especially if it adds style and costs little. Following are some of my personal favourite style hacks that I have either picked up on or implemented this year.

The pillowcase hack

This neat trick has caught on universally. No more searching the linen cupboard to find a complete set. Once washed, just place your sheets and one pillowcase, neatly folded to fit in the second pillowcase.

The bedhead makeover

There are a few easy ways to change the look of your bedhead. The first - and most simple - is by hanging a piece of fabric that you love over the bedhead. Another strategy is to paint the bedhead with chalk paint and then add some upholstery tacks to complete the look. This style hack also works for other pieces of upholstered furniture, such as chairs.

Up-style the front door

To stylishly upgrade your front door, place a ceiling medallion at the centre or side depending where the door handle is placed. You can paint the medallion the same colour as the door or a different colour for an even more dramatic look.

Trolleys

Bar trolleys are completely on trend, but they can often be expensive. An affordable option for these can be found in most major stores. Trolleys are also an effective place to store children's toys, bathroom or laundry accessories and can be used in the garage to store car products.