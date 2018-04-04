Hands-on Bluesfest experience

ON THE JOB: SAE students Om Isvari, Shamai Rogers and Kabir Alum-Zadah at Bluesfest.

FILM, audio and design students from SAE Byron Bay were right in the thick of it at Bluesfest over Easter.

They worked alongside industry professionals in audio, film and design as they took part in the institute's annual work placement program at the internationally awarded festival.

Students provided hands- on backstage assistance, side of stage large screen projection and social media coverage as part of their five-day work placement.

Film student Om Isvari, 19, spent his placement operating the cameras at the Mojo and Crossroads stages that project on to the giant side of stage screens.

"We had four students on each stage and we'd all get a go on each of the cameras,” he said.

That included filming directly in front of the stage from the pit, and from the front of house area for the wide shots.

The director worked with the students to let them know what to shoot and what shots were working.

Om said it was a privilege to be able to use such high-end equipment and to be up so close to Bluesfest artists such as Robert Plant, Jimmy Cliff and Jason Isbell during their performances.

He said his experience at Bluesfest had been invaluable.

"I feel like if I did get a job in the industry I'd be more comfortable going straight into it.

"I'm definitely a better camera operator.”