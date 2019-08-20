Menu
Login
Crime

Handcuffed man dies after arrest

by AAP
20th Aug 2019 10:08 AM

A MAN has died after being handcuffed and put on a stretcher by police following concerns about his behaviour at a Sydney hospital.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales at Randwick about 6.30pm on Monday and found security and paramedics restraining a 33-year-old man while medical staff tried to treat him.

"After the man was handcuffed and placed on a stretcher, he lost consciousness and was unable to be revived," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched.

arrest deaths in custody editors picks handcuffs hospital police

Top Stories

    Devilish Dolphins get four into the finals

    Devilish Dolphins get four into the finals

    News LITTLE local league legends a chance to play on the big stage.

    Orangutans need our help to survive

    Orangutans need our help to survive

    News Learn how you can help save these beautiful creatures

    Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

    Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

    News Suffolk Park kids need your support to secure some important funding

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash