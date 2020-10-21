Halloween 2020: Is COVID scariest part of trick or treat?

This year, NSW Health has called for trick-or-treaters to celebrate outside, and don’t go to people’s front door.

This year, NSW Health has called for trick-or-treaters to celebrate outside, and don’t go to people’s front door.

YES, it's not an Australian celebration as such but trick or treating has become a popular activity on Northern Rivers streets in the last 10 years, and NSW Health has published their recommendations for Halloween 2020.

NSW Health has asked residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19 this Halloween by always remembering to keep 1.5 metres apart, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home and get tested immediately if unwell, and wear a face mask if unable to physically distance.

Some of the specific COVID-safe tips if you plan to hand out treats are:

• If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 over Halloween, stay home, don't receive Halloween visitors and get tested immediately.

• If you are self-isolating, don't answer the door to trick-or-treaters.

• Make it a frontyard event, not at the front door of your house. Keep your celebrations outdoors and get creative in decorating the front yard.

• Only hand out individually wrapped treats.

• Don't use communal lolly bowls. Consider other ways of distributing treats such as hanging them individually on your fence, front gate or up your driveway.

• Offer hand sanitiser at your front gate or fence

• You may wish to avoid people knocking on your door by putting up a sign that says "We are home but due to COVID-19, we are distancing. Please take one, Happy Halloween"

• You can only have 20 people on your property at one time.

NSW Health has also offered COVID-safe tips for those who plan to trick-or-treat:

• If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 this Halloween, stay home and give trick-or-treating a miss this year. Get tested immediately.

• Keep it local by staying in your suburb rather than going to well-known "treat streets" that attract crowds.

• Celebrate outside, don't go to people's front door.

• Stay in small household groups (for example a supervising adult and children from the same household) rather than groups of young people together. Remember, no more than 20 people can gather outside in a public place.

• Stay 1.5 metres away from people you don't live with.

• Only take treats that are individually wrapped.

• Use a disposable bag to collect your treats, and dispose of it appropriately afterwards.

• Don't share your treats with others from different households.

• Don't share costumes or costume face masks.

• Carry hand sanitiser with you and use it often, especially after touching common surfaces.