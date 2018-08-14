Justin, Hailey set wedding date

DESPITE a quickie engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't in a rush to race down the aisle.

The Love Yourself singer and the supermodel are planning a 2019 wedding after years of on-again-off-again romance, sources told TMZ.

As for the speed with which Bieber, 24, proposed to the 21-year-old Baldwin spawn, an insider insists, "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue."

Before popping the question, Bieber reportedly asked Hailey's father, "Biodome" actor Stephen Baldwin, for permission.

He gifted her a massive $400,000 diamond ring last month while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Bieber's jeweller, Jack Solow, said that the Canadian crooner thought he could see Baldwin's face in the pear-shaped rock.

Bieber confirmed the engagement on Instagram a day after the happy news made headlines worldwide.

"I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote on Instagram. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.