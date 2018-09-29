Menu
Thunderstorms are expected to roll across the Coast tonight.
Weather

Hail, strong winds expected as storms bear down on Coast

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Sep 2018 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM

LINES of thunderstorms are highly likely to roll across the Coast this evening bringing the potential for hail and strong winds.

The weather is making its way north from the New South Wales border region today and is expected to hit Brisbane about 7pm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said the southerly change would then push them up to the Coast by about 9pm.

"Typically that (southern change) tends to organise the thunderstorms into lines," Mr Banks said.

He said the thunderstorms brought with them potential for hail and strong winds.

The expected heavy weather could last late into the night but will likely ease by morning.

Sunday will be a cooler day with overcast conditions and some drizzle.

Only a few clouds are expected to remain over the Coast by Monday.

