Gym’s live stream training accused of breaking rules

LIVE streaming rules for gym operators under the COVID-19 restrictions have come under scrutiny as one Brisbane gym is accused of allegedly flouting the rules in its online workouts.

A member of the public alleged a Carina gym could be seen on Facebook and Instagram broadcasting multiple workouts from its facility.

The member of the public said the F45 Training Carina team was allegedly hosting live recovery sessions, workouts, free online training and fitness challenges via ZOOM.

F45 Carina host live-stream sessions amid coronavirus gym closures. Picture: supplied

The gym's Facebook page says never miss a workout with the "Same Trainers, Same Workouts, Same Community. Join us on zoom for 3 live workouts each day!"

"We're bringing the vibe of our awesome classes to your very own living room. LIVE STREAMING LIFE CHANGING. Your gym buddy's, studio trainers and favourite exercises will be there with live sessions streaming every day of the week."

The F45 Carina team conducting a live streamed training session. Picture: supplied

The member of the public who contacted the News claimed staff "are still turning up to the gym every day in order to do online classes and they cram together into a camera and run online classes and in doing so are also disobeying social distancing".

The member of the public claimed "multiple people have commented on their page asking if this is in-line with restrictions to which the comments just get deleted and they upload videos every day just ignoring the fact."

The F45 Carina live sessions team on Instagram. Picture: supplied

As well, the gym had allegedly posted on Facebook and Instagram images of the training team (3 people) not observing social distancing at the Carina venue following recent challenges and across Good Friday and this morning.

Easter Weekend Moves 🌻🐣🐰⁣ ⁣ Hope you all have a lovely Easter spent at home ❤️ ⁣ ⁣ Remember, we still have morning live... Posted by F45 Training Carina on Thursday, 9 April 2020

Under Queensland Health guidelines gyms are closed however gym operators are permitted to undertake internet business from their gym as long as they adhere to all other restrictions.

It is a breach of the current restrictions to have more than two people (including the trainer) in the room and social distancing must be observed.

COVID-19 regulations, available on the Queensland Health website state that a "person who owns, controls or operates a non-essential business, activity or undertaking may continue to do so online or through the internet, unless stated otherwise in Column 1 of the Definitions table at paragraph 8."

Indoor sporting centres, including gyms, health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas, bathhouses and wellness centres are not permitted to be open at this time.

The Queensland Health guidelines also mean that doing the workouts at home must also abide by COVID-19 restriction meaning people cannot invite a group (more than 2) over to join in the workouts.

The F45 Carina was contacted for comment via phone, email and Facebook but the group did not respond.

QPS has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Gym's live stream training accused of breaking COVID-19 rules