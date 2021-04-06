Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

Adam Brand has been announced as the Gympie Muster ambassador for 2021.

Adam Brand has been announced as the Gympie Muster ambassador for 2021.

The Gympie Muster has announced Australian country music legend Adam Brand as its "very special" ambassador for the 40th anniversary edition of the festival later this year.

Gympie Muster 2021 ambassador Adam Brand.

MORE MUSTER NEWS

*More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

*Aussie country royalty to descend on Gympie Muster

*PHOTOS: The best Gympie Muster snapshots through the years

The 12-time Country Music Awards of Australia winner was announced as Muster ambassador this week, and will close the festival with his set in the Crow Bar on Sunday night.

The performance will be Brand's first at the Crow Bar since his first Muster gig in 1998.

"I am honoured to be the Gympie Music Muster Ambassador this year, and to celebrate it, I'm going back to where I started in 1998, the mighty Crow Bar," Brand said.

"I'm doing the curtain closing party with my brothers Cornell & Carr. The very last note, the very last drum beat, the very last hurrah for the 40th birthday of the one and only Gympie Muster. Sunday night, loud, proud and last."

Singer Adam Brand.

The Ready for Love singer said he still had fond memories of his first Crow Bar performance.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

"I remember being totally new, hardly anybody knew who I was and the joint was absolutely jumping," he said.

"It's been all those years since - I can't wait.

"I'm always excited to play the Muster, but this has just got something different about it.

"It feels like a full, complete circle."

The Muster veteran said it was a "huge honour" to be named ambassador after 13 performances at the iconic festival.

"It means a lot, it has always held such a high place in my mind and my career," he said.

"Once I started playing at the Muster it was like, 'now I get it.'

"It's a piece of Australia. You can't go there and not have a good time."