Menu
Login
RIGHT: Amy Bailey, Gymnast of the Year 2018.
RIGHT: Amy Bailey, Gymnast of the Year 2018. Contributed
News

Gymnast's big year

3rd Jan 2019 4:19 PM

IT HAS been an outstanding year for Byron gymnast Amy Bailey, who was awarded the top three trophies for the year by Ballina Gymnastics at their final year awards ceremony.

Amy's awards include: Most Outstanding Gymnast (WAG level 6), Most Outstanding Gymnast (across all WAG levels) and Gymnast of the Year 2018.

This is the culmination of a year's training and competition, which saw Amy place highly at NSW Country State Championships back in July, leading to selection for NSW State Winter trials in Sydney in September.

Amy has also been offered the opportunity to train at a high performance gymnastics academy (Pipersvale) in the UK for two weeks in early January, before returning to Byron, where she will continue training with Kim Herwig and the team at 12x12 Gymnastics (formerly Ballina Gymnastics).

For more information on kids' gymnastics classes (kindy gym, recreational gymnastics through to competitive WAG and MAG levels) go to www.12x12.com.au.

Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Surfing the wave of support

    Surfing the wave of support

    News AFTER a monumental 2018 Byron Boardriders' Soli Bailey comes home and feels the love

    EDITORIAL: Feeling partially shut down yet?

    EDITORIAL: Feeling partially shut down yet?

    News Partially shut down editorial

    Labor candidate pushes pill testing in wake of death

    Labor candidate pushes pill testing in wake of death

    News Pugh cals for look at pill testing

    PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating year's end Byron Shire

    PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating year's end Byron Shire

    News Christmas and New Years Eve photos.

    Local Partners