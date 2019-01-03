Gymnast's big year

IT HAS been an outstanding year for Byron gymnast Amy Bailey, who was awarded the top three trophies for the year by Ballina Gymnastics at their final year awards ceremony.

Amy's awards include: Most Outstanding Gymnast (WAG level 6), Most Outstanding Gymnast (across all WAG levels) and Gymnast of the Year 2018.

This is the culmination of a year's training and competition, which saw Amy place highly at NSW Country State Championships back in July, leading to selection for NSW State Winter trials in Sydney in September.

Amy has also been offered the opportunity to train at a high performance gymnastics academy (Pipersvale) in the UK for two weeks in early January, before returning to Byron, where she will continue training with Kim Herwig and the team at 12x12 Gymnastics (formerly Ballina Gymnastics).

For more information on kids' gymnastics classes (kindy gym, recreational gymnastics through to competitive WAG and MAG levels) go to www.12x12.com.au.