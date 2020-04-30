Menu
Daniel Arriagada, former prison guard turned bodybuilder, has received a suspended jail sentence for his involvement in a drug syndicate. Photo Supplied Instagram
News

Gym junkie, ex-prison guard had drug-peddling side job

Blake Antrobus
30th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
A FORMER prison guard turned powerlifter sold hundreds of steroids while employed at a local gym, a court has heard.

Daniel Jared Arriagada had a decorated career as an infantryman, prison guard and powerlifter with no criminal history.

That didn’t stop the 30-year-old from making the “foolish” decision to join a three-man syndicate and traffic steroids across Brisbane and Ipswich.

Arriagada pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Arriagada joined the syndicate in November 2018.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly said the trio sold 100 steroid vials and 870 tablets over 4 ½ weeks but the business did not reap great rewards.

“The defendants did not make much profit though they attempted to grow the business over time,” Ms Kelly said.

At the time, Arriagada was employed at World Gym Ipswich and had discussed promoting the drugs to customers.

He was previously a prison guard at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

When police searched his property in December, Arriagada was found with steroids and the body-sculpting drug Clenbuterol.

Defence lawyer Scott Neaves said his client had since sworn off steroids and was remorseful for his involvement with the group.

Arriagada has since started his own personal training business and was in a stable relationship.

Justice Martin Burns said the syndicate was “not overly sophisticated” and ultimately not profitable but Arriagada’s drug trafficking was still “serious”.

He convicted Arriagada and sentenced him to 2 ½ years prison, suspended for four years.

– NewsRegional

