Guy Sebastian cops it from NRL fans

Another State of Origin game and yet again the choice of entertainment has left a lot to be desired in the eyes of NRL fans.

For Game III of the Origin series the NRL opted for something a little more mild than Eskimo Joe for Game II in the form of pop star Guy Sebastian.

Mild indeed it was as The Voice Australia judge performed his latest song Choir and the crowd stayed, well lukewarm.

It wasn't exactly Cold Chisel or even a muted Billy Idol in the realm of songs to get the fans amped for the big game and that was noted by several fans on social media who accused the NRL of being out of touch with their fanbase.

Some begged the NRL for something a lot edgier, such as the aforementioned Chisel.

Bring back @coldchisel #StateOfOrigin (I know it was the GF they played) — Paul H (@FLGRacin) July 10, 2019

Others used sarcasm or just straight up mean tweets to express their displeasure at the selection of performer and song.

Thanks. Never need to hear that Guy Sebastian ‘song’ again. #stateoforigin #nswvqld — monocag (@monocag1) July 10, 2019

Because when I watch State of #Origin I think of Guy Sebastian 🤦‍♂️ — B’la’ke (@AussiePhinatic) July 10, 2019

Others questioned Sebastian's choice of wardrobe as he donned a military theme for the performance.

WHY IS GUY SEBASTIAN WEARING MILITARY FATIGUES?! #StateOfOrigin

Yvan eht nioj anyone?! — Alexander Wilhelm (@AWilhelm312) July 10, 2019

Not to mention that of his back-up dancers.

Guy Sebastian and his back-up dancers.

Some though were fans of the inaugural Australian Idol winner and his performance, proving you can please some fans.

I mean, I've been in emergency department for 10 hours, and it's not the worst part of my day after seeing Guy and the song choice #StateOfOrigin #Origin #QLDER — Leigh Davies (@lalbertian) July 10, 2019

Why are Guy Sebastian's backup dancers dressed like The Wiggles? #StateOfOrigin — becky ann leeman (@foreveralowen) July 10, 2019