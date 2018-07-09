Guy’s one big regret about Denton interview

AFTER publicly revealing that now-disgraced actor Kevin Spacey got "handsy" on the set of the 1997 film L.A. Confidential, actor Guy Pearce says he regrets the way he handled the reveal.

The actor appeared on Andrew Denton's chat show last week, where he took a shot at Spacey for his behaviour on the set, noting that he was fortunate that it didn't happen to him while he was younger.

"I very much understand it's too sensitive a topic to be brushed off," Pearce said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald. "I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now."

Guy Pearce drew gasps from the audience when talk turned to one former co-star.

The outlet also reported that Pearce told Fairfax Media that he "wished to clarify his comments regarding Spacey and that while he was not sexually assaulted, he was made to feel uncomfortable".

As news.com.au first reported, Pearce appeared on last week's episode of Interview with Andrew Denton where he commented on Spacey's behaviour on the 1997 film.

"Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah … He's a handsy guy," the actor told Denton, as the studio audience gasped.

"Thankfully I was 29, and not 14."

The "14" comment is a not-so-subtle reference to actor Anthony Rapp, who was the first to come out against Spacey in October 2017. The Star Trek: Discovery actor alleged that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old.

Pearce (left) and Spacey in L.A. Confidential.

Spacey released a statement soon after in which he claimed he didn't remember the encounter but took the opportunity to come out as gay.

Since that time, Spacey was fired from the final season of his hit Netflix series House Of Cards as well as being replaced in the Ridley Scott movie All The Money In The World by actor Christopher Plummer.

Last week it was revealed that London Police were investigating several more allegations of sexual assault against Spacey, dating back to 1996.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.