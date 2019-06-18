Guy floored by booted singer’s question

Things got awkward pretty quickly for coach Guy Sebastian when he was forced to eliminate one of this season's best singers.

On Monday night's episode of The Voice Australia Jack Vidgen and Chriddy Black faced off in the battle round.

Both standouts from the blind auditions, Vidgen and Black made Sebastian's decision on who to eliminate even harder with their perfect renditions of "Say Something".

After the performance, host Sonia Kruger admitted Sebastian now had "an impossible choice" to make.

"I don't know what I would do because they both had so much growth this week and that is what being here is about - so job well done guys," Kelly Rowland added.

Both men wowed with their renditions of “Say Something”

A torn-looking Sebastian said he was "proud of you both" and showered both men with praise before revealing which singer he would be eliminating.

"I look at Jack, for example, and I see someone who has gone onto a show and then what's happened post the show has got you to a place that was pretty dark. And I've loved getting to know you because you are such a humble and kind person who just wants to reconnect with their gift," he said.

"And then I look at Chriddy and I see someone who is so raw and someone who has been through stuff and then the loss that you've been through. You've turned that loss around and you want to use it for a positive message.

"I'm being asked to choose between both of you, I think it sucks, but I want to make sure I take through the person that can benefit the most out of this experience. I think the person who can benefit from this process right now is Jack."

An elated Vidgen, who won Australia's Got Talent in 2011, hugged Sebastian as he made his way backstage.

Black was gutted to be going home.

Meanwhile an emotional Black remained on stage clearly crushed to be going home before the finals.

"Chriddy just know that this is nothing to do with how you performed buddy, like absolutely nothing," Sebastian told the singer.

"Literally you just keep improving. I was looking over to George as you were singing and we were both just giving each other the looks of 'wow this dude is serious.'"

"Why didn't you pick me?" Black asked, the blunt question appearing to take Sebastian off guard as the crowd - and coach Boy George - clapped in agreement.

"And that is the brutality of this show and the brutality of battles," Sebastian replied after the audience died down.

Sebastian argued it hadn’t been about Black’s performance.

"Because we just saw two unified people who had each others' backs and we've got to try and choose. It's not an easy decision that's for sure."

Black later hugged it out with Sebastian, with The Voice coach telling him he was "so sorry" to have to send him home.

Speaking to producers afterwards Sebastian described the "brutal" moment as one of his worst of the series.

"I think that was one of the toughest moments for me as a coach. Jack and my path is so much deeper, it's about his music but in relation to how he puts himself together as well," he said.

Backstage, a bleak Black spoke of his disappointment at not being picked.

"I put it all out there and I've got more to give it's just I want it more than anything man, I'm not built for anything else, I need to be here," he said.

Fans weren't happy to see Black sent home, with some claiming the singer had been "stitched up".

The Voice Australia continues Tuesday 7.30pm on Channel 9