Gusty wind conditions a concern at 225ha fire

A fire at Duranbah has burnt more than 225ha.

FIREFIGHTERS continue to fight a fire burning in the Tweed Shire.

NSW RFS crews assisted by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are working today to contain the fire burning to the north of Clothiers Creek Rd, east of the Pacific Highway and south of Forest Hill Rd at Duranbah.

While conditions overnight eased, stronger north westerly winds are forecast to strengthen through the day.

Those in the area of Clothiers Creek Road, Forest Hill Rd and Tanglewood areas should continue to monitor conditions, take advice from firefighters in the area and follow their bush fire survival plans.

With backburning operations likely to be undertaken today, smoke will be visible from the M1 Pacific Motorway.

Please only call triple-0 (000) if you see an unattended fire.