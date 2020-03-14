Menu
Uki drug bust
News

VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Mar 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
TWO men have been charged after a police operation seized drugs, weapons and cash in the Tweed.

Police allegedly found 4000 MDMA pills, 12 hydroponic cannabis plants, two rifles, three pistols, firearm parts and ammunition, a crossbow, and a large safe during a search of a rural Uki property.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad and the Tweed/Byron Target Action Group (TAG), under Strike Force Adelina, swarmed the home about 45km south-west of Tweed Heads about 9.30am yesterday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with cultivate prohibited plant - small quantity, cultivate prohibited plant - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, manufacture prohibited firearm without licence/permit, possess more than three unregistered firearms, one is prohibited/pistol, and two counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

At a second house, police allegedly found a large hydroponic cannabis cultivation setup, concealed under the house and seized more than 300 cannabis plants and more than $15,000 cash.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with cultivate prohibited plant - large commercial quantity, enhanced indoor cultivate - large commercial quantity - expose child, and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The arrests came following an investigation into the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs across northern NSW.

A third dwelling was also searched with officers allegedly locating and seizing one kilogram of cannabis, a rifle, ammunition, and more than $50,000 cash.

Inquiries continue.  

Anyone with information about the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.  

Information is treated in strict confidence.  

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.  

