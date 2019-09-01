Baby shot in face in highway massacre

WARNING: Graphic

Police have labelled an active shooter who went on a killing spree indiscriminately targeting innocent victims in Texas an "animal" following his deadly attack which killed at least five people and injured another 21 in the United States.

The rampage started with the shooting of a Texas State Trooper during a traffic stop in Odessa, Texas, according to police.

The man, who has now been identified as a white male in his 30s, then began "shooting at random people" shortly after 4pm local time.

The shooter is going around shooting moving vehicles. Stay off I-20 between Odessa and Midland. pic.twitter.com/IeQ4oBF1nP — Ernest Villanueva (@ErnestVillanu13) 31 August 2019

One of the victims has been identified as a 17-month-old baby who was reportedly shot in the face.

A busboy who was working at a restaurant in Odessa reportedly heard gunshots about 4.30pm local time, according to the New York Times.

He and his co-workers later went outside and saw a number of cars with bullet holes, and came across a baby in a car seat who had been shot in the shoulder.

A Home Depot store was also reportedly targeted as authorities urged residents to stay in their homes.

It was earlier believed two shooters were driving together before reportedly hijacking two vehicles.

#Breaking: Just in - Shocking video allegedly from #Midland in #Texas, of police officers shooting at one of the suspect who were driving from #Odessa to #Midland and shot at random places and people in the area. #US pic.twitter.com/nHsic0og71 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 31 August 2019

Police later clarified there was a single active shooter who hijacked a USPS mail truck, killing its driver, before hijacking another vehicle. The FBI El Paso have confirmed they are assisting with the investigation.

#Odessa shooter hit multiple vehicles right behind us at 42nd and JBS parkway. pic.twitter.com/EKDK9G8mNr — Dustin Fawcett (@Dfaw21) 31 August 2019

The shooting comes within a month of the shocking El Paso shooting, which was the most deadly mass shooting in Texas' state history.

It is too soon to know motive or the identity of the suspect. — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) 31 August 2019

On August 3, a gunman, 21, opened fire inside a Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring 24.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

The incident began at about 3.17pm local time, when a Department of Public Safety officer attempted to pull over a driver in a gold Honda according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

When the vehicle stopped, the occupant then shot the officer.

The driver in the Honda then continued westbound, through Odessa to 42nd Street, where "there were multiple victims" according to Police Chief Gerke.

Following this the suspect is believed to have hijacked a mail truck after abandoning his Honda. More people are believed to have been shot following this.

The suspect then began driving east, where he was confronted by officers outside the Cinergy movie theatre.

He exchanged fire with officers before fatally shot, according to Police Chief Gerke.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said that not all of those injured were shot by the gunman, according to CNN.

He said the gunman was shot down outside the Cinergy movie theatre in Midland.

"I do not know anything about the person or the motive," Mr Morales said.

"He was pulled over (for a traffic stop) and shot a police officer, and then fled the shooting … We are hoping there was just one shooter, and we have contained him."

A witness has told of seeing a violent stand off between officers and the active shooter outside a cinema in Midland.

Alex Woods, who filmed police shooting outside the Cinergy movie theatre in Midland, said he arrived at the theatre just minutes before the confrontation began.

Here's a video from the shooting in Odessa, Texas. Video courtesy of Alex Woods on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/iwF31o5MMy — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue_) 31 August 2019

"When we had arrived about five minutes before the shooting had begun, I had no clue the shooter was even there," Mr Woods told CNN.

"There was just police everywhere and there was a bunch of people behind the theatre in the field walking and next thing you know this gunfire is going off."

He said he quickly flipped his camera up and started filming, aiming towards to theatres.

"I could see the officer walking up to the mail van and discharging his weapon into it, and I believe that is when the shooter was killed."

"I'm a little bit shaken up," he said. "I never thought it would happen in life. It just all happened so quickly."

Cinergy Entertainment Group, the company who own the theatre where the active shooter was shot and killed by police, have released a statement on the mass shooting in West Texas.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and the families of this senseless tragedy. The safety of our team members and guest are our top priority.

"We are grateful for the swift response from local authorities and first responders throughout the Midland/Odessa community.

"Even though we avoided crisis within our facility, we will continue to work with law enforcement to provide any help they may need."

US President Donald Trump has been advised of the situation and the White House is actively monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 August 2019

The Texan Attorney-General released a statement responding to the incident on Twitter, calling the mass shooting a "evil attack".

Lock DownLock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) 31 August 2019

Midland and Odessa were placed in lockdown by police as they searched the areas, spaced about 32km apart.

All staff from the Odessa Hospital have been called in to deal with the developing situation, according to reports from CBS8.

The Medical Centre Hospital in Odessa has currently taken in 14 shooting victims. None of the patients conditions or their ages have been provided, according to CNN. The hospital has provided a family staging area, and grief counsellors and social workers are on hand to support those in need, according to hospital CEO Russell Tippin.

Midland and Odessa remain in lockdown, with police advising the areas have not been secured.

Readers may find this story confronting. If you need to speak to someone, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.