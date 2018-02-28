Guitars raffled to help Cystic Fibrosis sufferers

GUITARS: Owner of Byron Music Nick Sergi with CF Australia's Alan Tunks and the three Gibson Les Pauls being raffled this year.

GUITARS: Owner of Byron Music Nick Sergi with CF Australia's Alan Tunks and the three Gibson Les Pauls being raffled this year. Christian Morrow

BLUESFEST is just around the corner and the Cystic Fibrosis Gibson Guitar raffle is kicking off for another year.

This year, entrants can win one of three 1957 replica Les Pauls featuring P90 pick-ups.

Tickets are available to purchase at Byron Music, where proprietor Nick Sergi cast an approving eye over the guitars.

"This is the third year it has been our pleasure to be part of the raffle,” Mr Sergi said.

"The raffle is a staple at Bluesfest. Everyone looks out for the people in the red shirts and the guitars really are a hot prize to win.

"The Les Paul is such an iconic music festival guitar.”

The guitar raffle is organised by Jenny and Alan Tunks, who were proud to announce that for the eighth year in a row, tickets are once again $5 each or three for $10.

"We do this to ensure that everyone, whether young or old, can afford to buy a ticket and we have several pe-festival events so that those not attending the festival can be in the running to win.

"This is our 22nd year at the Bluesfest and we continue to be really grateful to Bluesfest and Gibson Guitars for the support they give us.

"Last year we raised a record $57,200, bringing the total raised so far to $532,700.

"Ongoing research is the main target for the money raised and we continue to have a large challenge on our hands lobbying government to include this new drug called Orkambi included on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

The drug can lead to a 40per cent increase in lungcapacity for cystic fibrosis sufferers but without government subsidy it costs about $17,000 per month.

The Tunks' son suffers from CF and against all odds has reached the age of 40.

"His longevity is good but quality of life is an issue,” Mr Tunks said.

"It's exasperating for CF parents to see a possible drug that is proven to work and give a better quality of life sitting on a shelf because the cost puts it outside the reach of people who need it.

"Part of our funds also goes to help sufferers and their families who are dealing with this condition 24 hours a day.”

The guitars will be on display at the Beach Hotel from 4-8pm on March 4 and 25 and at Byron Markets from 7am-2pm on March 4.

Tickets at Byron Music.