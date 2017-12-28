Guide to survive Falls Byron Bay 2017

FUN IN THE SUN: Kayla Wilson and Jackson Hall, of Brisbane, at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016 at North Byron Bay Parklands.

FUN IN THE SUN: Kayla Wilson and Jackson Hall, of Brisbane, at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016 at North Byron Bay Parklands. Marc Stapelberg

THE 25th Falls Festival will be marked by great music, awesome fun and a some fantastic anecdotes to last for a lifetime, but a festival can be hard work if you are not well-prepared and informed on what is needed.

Here is a handy check-list and guide on how to survive Falls Festival and leave only with great memories.

Follow the BOM: Not the drums! The Bureau! Weather forecast is for hot days of 29 or 30 degrees over the weekend with 80% chance of 3 to 10mm of rain on Sunday, 90% chance of 6 to 20mm on Monday and 70% chance of 1 to 5mm on Tuesday. So, a water proof tent cover, rain ponchos and even (fashionable, sparkly even) gumboots may come handy in case things get muddy, besides comfortable wear for hot days.

Crowds at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

Strictly no BYO: Uncle Tezza's brew may be delish but it's a no-no at Falls. As part of the festival permit to run Falls, organisers have been given some strict conditions by Police and Licensing Authorities. A big one is absolutely no BYO at the festivals. Police have made it clear that this is a strong focus for them. Falls will be doing thorough vehicle searches to look for BYO. This year they need to refuse entry to all patrons in any car that has BYO booze on board. Even if it's just one person who's done the wrong thing, unfortunately, the whole car will be going home.

Falls Festival director Brandon Saul. Javier Encalada

Look after each other: There have been some tragic endings to music festivals around Australia lately. Don't risk your life by taking drugs or drinking irresponsibly. If you or your friends have overindulged, head straight to one of our medical centres or chill out areas for help. No judgement, just help. Make it to 2018 in one piece.

Punters at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

No token for their appreciation: There will be no drink tokens at Falls Festival this year. Get ready to tap and pay at all bars, super quick and easy. There will be ATMs onsite to get cash out, however organisers encourage you to pay by credit card or debit card to ensure speedy service.

Also not invited to the party: Items are banned from the main arena are glass, cans, illegal drugs, skateboards, boogie boards, milk / bread crates, chairs (folding, portable, camping), anything studded (belts, wristbands, etc.), weapons of any kind, fireworks, fire twirling devices, warning flares, video and tape recording devices (including GoPros), professional still cameras (small still cameras are allowed), laser lights, umbrellas (use a plastic poncho or a raincoat instead), water pistols, any other items considered illegal or dangerous, animals, drones, selfie sticks.

BYRON BAY HOTLINE: 1300 940 928

BYRON BAY TEXT LINE: 0429 869 832

Festival goers at Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Lost in transit? : Lost your phone, car keys or other important 'stuff' while at Falls? If you're a serial 'loser' then you're going love Crowdfind. This new web based platform will allow you to easily log your lost item and make enquiries about that item. Look for 'Lost & Found' under Event Info in the Falls Mobile App or check here for Byron Bay . Please remember, don't bring your valuables and precious heirlooms to Falls.

: Lost your phone, car keys or other important 'stuff' while at Falls? If you're a serial 'loser' then you're going love Crowdfind. This new web based platform will allow you to easily log your lost item and make enquiries about that item. Look for 'Lost & Found' under Event Info in the Falls Mobile App or check here for . Please remember, don't bring your valuables and precious heirlooms to Falls. Bus around: The festival will have shuttle buses running to North Byron Parklands from Tweed Heads in the north and Suffolk Park in the south. Buses will be stopping at:

Tweed Coast: Tweed Heads / Chinderah / Kingscliff / Casuarina / Cabarita Beach / Hastings Point / Pottsville / Wooyung

Byron Shire: Ocean Shores / New Brighton / South Golden Beach / Mullumbimby / Brunswick Heads / Byron Bay / Suffolk Park

Get up to speed with the musos: From Liam to Darryl and from Angus to Ecca. How well do you know your Falls Festival musicians? Listen to them on your way to the festival with the Spotify Falls Playlist:

For more details visit the Byron Bay Falls Festival FAQ page.