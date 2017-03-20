Guess who's the new face of AFL

BECAUSE saving the universe (on film), being a dedicated husband and father (in real life), plus the face of Australia as a tourism destination and Foxtel is not enough, the Northern Rivers' most popular resident, Chris Hemsworth, is also the new face of AFL.

You may remember the tagline 'I'd Like to See that', a slogan first used by the AFL in their 1994 campaign. The league has decided to use the same same tagline in 2017.

But AFL today is light-years away from AFL 23 years ago: this year's league is also about Women's AFL and it's supported by a campaign starring Chris Hemsworth.

Online publication Mumbrella stated last week that "Hemsworth's credibility as the face of the game for 2017 was further enhanced by his passion for the Bulldogs, who snatched their first AFL premiership in last year's Grand Final."

Tapping into Hemsworth's Hollywood career and the 'underdog' (pun intended) story of the Bulldogs win, the ad shows Hemsworth actor pitching a movie idea to a room of sceptical Hollywood executives.

The AFL will run the campaign across TV, Foxtel and social media.

Ads will also be tailored to local markets on New South Wales and Queensland, focusing on families, kids and women.